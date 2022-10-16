Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.69.

Nasdaq Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NDAQ traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,220. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

