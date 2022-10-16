Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $255 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

