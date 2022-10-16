National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NCMI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 656,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,736. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,551,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,470. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 151.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $269,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 219.6% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

