National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE NFG traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.