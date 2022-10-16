National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,020 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 874.69 ($10.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £32.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,457.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,051.31.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

