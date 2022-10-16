Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,335. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 26.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

