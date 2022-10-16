Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE NRP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 19,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 58.36%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.