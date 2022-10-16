Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
