NBW Capital LLC Acquires 17,003 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Palomar accounts for 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Palomar worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 25.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Palomar Stock Up 0.7 %

PLMR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,605. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

