NBW Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $78.82. 138,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

