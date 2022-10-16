NBW Capital LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %

BJ stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.03. 2,004,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,714. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.