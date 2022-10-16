NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IIPR traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 221,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 141.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

