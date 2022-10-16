NBW Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1,544.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

RTX traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

