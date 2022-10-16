NBW Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 440,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

