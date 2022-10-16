NBW Capital LLC Sells 192 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $27.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.77. The stock had a trading volume of 943,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,684. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $316.04 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.80 and a 200 day moving average of $431.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.