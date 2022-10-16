NBW Capital LLC Sells 367 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is 50.40%.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
