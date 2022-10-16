Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €50.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at €46.10 ($47.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.20. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($118.52).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.