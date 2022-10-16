Neo (NEO) Market Cap Reaches $557.26 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.90 or 0.00040926 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $557.26 million and $18.12 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.22 or 0.27781459 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010850 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.