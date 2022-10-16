Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $125.08 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00264740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00120419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00737313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00569441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00255322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

About Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

