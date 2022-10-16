Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGF stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $105.16. 3,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,565. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $143.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

