NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT remained flat at $32.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 364,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,674. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

