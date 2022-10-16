Neutrino USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $670.13 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $670.13 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.85 or 0.27523392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

