Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nevro worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nevro by 4,179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 347,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 238,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 276,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NVRO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. 792,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,795. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $121.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

