New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 145,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,385. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 87.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
