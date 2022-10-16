New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYCB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 7,615,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

