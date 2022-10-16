New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,747 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $199,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Walmart by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.43. 5,547,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,195. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

