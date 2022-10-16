New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $106.68 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,994 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $106,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,895,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

