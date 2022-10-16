New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $164.70 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $164,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,544.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

