New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $83.24 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $83,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

SO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,079,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,767. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.