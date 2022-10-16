New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $215,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,861 shares of company stock valued at $551,356. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.72. 1,723,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,884. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.19. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

