New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $143,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

