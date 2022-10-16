New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,777 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $93,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.14. 1,231,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average of $356.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

