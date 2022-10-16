New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 505 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American Tower worth $137,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

AMT traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,742. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

