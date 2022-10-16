New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $176,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,838. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

