Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.5 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EFRTF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.34.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.