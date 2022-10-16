NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. NFT has a market capitalization of $20.59 and $799,896.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002810 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00057776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023052 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005147 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000056 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $814,628.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

