NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,139. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

