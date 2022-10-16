Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Nomura Trading Down 0.3 %

NMR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 2,198,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.73. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nomura by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nomura by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nomura by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 329,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

