Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Nomura Trading Down 0.3 %
NMR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 2,198,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.73. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nomura
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Featured Articles
