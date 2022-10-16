Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at $824,173.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,688 shares of company stock valued at $228,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

