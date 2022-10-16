Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Trading Down 4.3 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

