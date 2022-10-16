NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,050. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 109.64% and a net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NuStar Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -122.14%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 728,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.