Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NUVB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. 326,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.56. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

