Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NUO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,522. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.