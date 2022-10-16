Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NUO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,522. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,696 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 96,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

