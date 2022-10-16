OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

OFS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,039. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

