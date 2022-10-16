Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.