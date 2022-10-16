OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLO. StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. OLO has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $32.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 852.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of OLO by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

