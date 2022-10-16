ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,010. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

