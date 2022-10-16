ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.30.
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,010. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
