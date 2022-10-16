OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
OneSpan Price Performance
Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 231,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,124. The stock has a market cap of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $21.60.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
