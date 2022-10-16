OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 231,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,124. The stock has a market cap of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 349,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in OneSpan by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in OneSpan by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

