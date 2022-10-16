OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Trading Down 2.8 %

OPK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 1,560,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,931,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,421,830.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,403,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading

