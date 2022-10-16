Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6,613.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $64.31. 8,045,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,143,858. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale cut their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

